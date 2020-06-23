Gen Qamar commends Navy’s sacrifices for defending country

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore and appreciated the valour and sacrifices of the force for defending the country.

He laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, according to an official statement.

While addressing participants of 49th Naval Staff Course and faculty members, General Qamar said that Naval War College is a prestigious institution of Pakistan Navy, “where officers of Pakistan armed forces and friendly countries are trained for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments”.

He applauded that Pakistan Navy with proud history of valour and sacrifices “as formidable force has always come up to the expectations of the nation in defending the maritime frontiers of motherland”.

During the address, the army chief also focused on geostrategic environment, security challenges and opportunities for Pakistan.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, received the Chief of Army Staff upon his arrival. Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan, Commander Lahore Corps, was also present at the occasion, said the official communique.