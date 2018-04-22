Gen Qadir named PML-N Balochistan acting president

Shahbaz to meet MQM-P, ANP leaders in Karachi

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A meeting of the PML-N Balochistan Chapter held here under President PML-N and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday appointed acting office-bearers for the PML-N Balochistan.

The PML-N president appointed Lt-Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch as acting PML-N Balochistan president and Jamal Shah Kakar and Mir Afzal Mandokhel were appointed as acting vice presidents.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Lt-Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch, former Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, MNAs Zahid Hamid, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani, Senator Dr Asif Kirmani, Jamal Shah Karkar, Mir Afzal Mandokhel, Saidal Khan Nasir, Yunus Khan Baloch and Farid Afghan Khan attended the meeting among others. Saidal Khan was made the acting general secretary and Yunus Khan Baloch was made acting additional general secretary, while Farid Afghan Khan was appointed on the post of the acting secretary information of the PML-N Balochistan chapter.

The meeting also prayed for the early recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. Shahbaz Sharif praised the services of Sanaullah Zehri for the party and said Sanaullah Zehri is working for the party with dedication and he is standing with the party.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said we will strengthen the PML-N Balochistan jointly and under the leadership of Quaid Nawaz Sharif we have to work together for the strengthening of the party and I will personally visit Quetta soon. He said historian will definitely write about the situation in Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Balochistan office-bearers said they have complete confidence in Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shahbaz Sharif and will come up to their expectations. The people of Balochistan hold you in great respect.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif will reach Karachi tomorrow and will meet MQM-Pakistan and Awami National Party leaders other than addressing PML-N workers gatherings.

It would be his second visit in just over a week as he visited the city on April 14, in which the younger Sharif said that he is ready to work with all to improve Karachi.

Shahbaz Sharif met with the Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar and ANP leaders in his last visit and discussed the ongoing political situation in the province.

According to sources, the PML-N president will again visit city and would meet ANP leader Shahi Syed at Mardan House along with visiting MQM-P makeshift headquarters in Bahaduarbad to meet party leaders.

The PML-N president will discuss the overall political situation and possible alliances and seat adjustments with both the parties in upcoming general elections. The chief minister would address party public gatherings in Bihar Colony, Lyari and Baldia Town and would also visit the Green Line Bus Interchange at Board Office.

The chief minister will attend a dinner later in the day at the governor house. He would also visit other parts of the Sindh province and meet political leadership of parties to boast chances of PML-N in the upcoming polls from the province.