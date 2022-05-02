Gen Pande takes over as new chief of Indian Army

General Manoj Pande took over as the 29th chief of the Indian Army as Gen M M Naravane completed his tenure.

According to Kashmir Media Service, General Pande was the Vice Chief of the Army and is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to head the Indian Army.

Earlier, he was the Eastern Army Commander and oversaw India’s borders with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Gen Pande is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (Bombay Sappers).—INP