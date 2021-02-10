Gen Nadeem discusses need for appropriate strategies to tackle emerging issues

RAWALPINDI – National seminar on “Global, Strategic and Socio-Economic Impacts of COVID-19 and Pakistan” was organized by Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), ​General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, in his keynote address, dilated upon the need to formulate appropriate responses and strategies emerging from the issues other than the traditional security concerns and said that all the relevant sectors of Pakistan contributed in the fight against this pandemic.

CJCSC thanked President NDU and ISSRA for organizing the seminar that enabled to study the intricate challenges of the present time and to come up with innovative solutions for the national effort.