Gen Maqsood appointed PPSC Chairman

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lieutenant General (retd) Maqsood Ahmad has been appointed chairman Punjab Public Service Commission, according to a notification issued on Wednesday by the Punjab government.

According to the notification, Ahmad has been appointed “for a period of three years under the provisions of Article 105 and 242 (1B) of the Constitution”.The notification has been signed by the governor Punjab. Maqsood Ahmad belonged to Frontier Force Regiment in the 61st PMA Long Course during April 1980.