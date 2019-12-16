Gen. Manoj to be new Indian Army Chief

New Delhi

Vice Chief of Army Lt-Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff of India. He will take over as the 28th COAS from incumbent Gen Bipin Rawat whose term ends on December 31.

Lt-Gen Naravane who took over as Vice Chief in early September will have a tenure till April 2022, his superannuation.

Before that he served as the Eastern Army Commander and Commander Army Training Command. Lt Gen Naravane is from the Sikh Light Infantry and has commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Kashmir, served in the Assam Rifles and has been posted as defence attache to Myanmar. He will be the third Army Chief from the Sikh Light regiment after Gen VP Malik and Gen Bikram Singh.