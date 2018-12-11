Gen. Majid new Corps Commander Lahore

Lt Gen Aamer becomes NDU president

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan has been appointed Corps Commander Lahore, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University( NDU).

Pakistan Army high command in August announced a shuffle in military commands across the country and announced transfers of senior military officers.Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, who previously served as Commander 10 Corps, was promoted to Chief of General Staff. Headquartered in Rawalpindi, the X Corps is primarily responsible for defending the Line of Control.

Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza has been transferred as the new IG C&IT. Lt Gen Humayun Aziz has taken command of V Corps.

Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila Lt Gen Mohammad Naeem Ashraf has been appointed Commander II Corps. Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, replaced by Lt Gen Raza, formerly served as CGS and assumed command of X Corps and Lt Gen Abdullah Dogar has been appointed as the new chairman of HIT.

Share on: WhatsApp