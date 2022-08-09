Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur Corps Commander

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed has been appointed the Bahawalpur Corps Commander, a press release issued by the military’s media wing said on Monday.

He was previously serving as the Peshawar Corps Commander after being appointed to the office in October 2021, when Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum replaced him as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence.

Lt-Gen Hameed was given the DG ISI’s role on June 16, 2019. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security and comes from the army’s Baloch Regiment.

In its press release, the Inter Services Public Relations named Lt-Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat as the new Peshawar Corps Commander.

Separately, Lt-Gen Khalid Zia has been appointed as the military secretary for the Pakistan Army, it added.

Last week, Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed as the Commander XII Corps (Quetta), after Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali was martyred in a helicopter crash.