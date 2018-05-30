Gen Durrani put on ECL

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt-Gen (retd) Asad Durrani’s name has been placed on the Exit Control List, said a notification issued by Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

The Military Intelligence Directorate had recommended the placement of Durrani’s name on the ECL due to his involvement in an ongoing inquiry, the notification said.

The Ministry of Interior issued the notification a day after the Inter-Services Public Relations said the former spy chief would be probed by a Court of Inquiry for views attributed to him in his book ‘The Spy Chronicles’.

Durrani, who served as the chief of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency from August 1990 till March 1992, co-authored a book with former Indian spy chief AS Dulat, titled ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’.

Earlier, the former spy chief arrived at the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters after being summoned to explain his position on the book.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director-general of the ISPR, tweeted about the proceedings later in the day.

Major General Ghafoor wrote on Twitter that a formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general had been ordered to probe the matter in detail.