Gen Bipin’s eerie realism & Modi’s narcissism

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

HYPOCRISY, brinkmanship and cowing tactics- reflected in BJP’s pathological hatred against Pakistan- are the glaring features of PM Narendra Modi’s foreign diplomacy. Consequent upon the peace initiative proposal moved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the initial response delivered from the Indian quarters was that a meeting was duly expected between the FMs of India and Pakistan on the side lines of the UN’s gathering during this month in New York. But adversely to this emerging scenario of peace optimism, Indian government advertently changed its stance by cancelling the scheduled talks. And yet, the Indian army Chief Gen Bipin has upped the ante by intimidating a possible war scenario between the two belligerent nuclear states thereby ignoring the harrowing consequences of such a devastating war. As for Kashmir, time is running out for India. India-held Kashmir is again in the grip of violence, as protesters clash with security forces. New Delhi claims Pakistan is fueling terrorism in the area, but truth says PM Modi’s Kashmir strategy is to blame.

Clearly, it appears that it was a preconceived plan of the Modi government to sabotage the peace talks proposal initiated by Pakistan since Modi reserved the fear that including Kashmir issue in the talks agenda could upset the Indian orchestrated apple cart vis-à-vis Kashmir. This shows hypocrisy and shenanigan at the part of the Indian government. Understandably, International crises are just as good as domestic ones for distracting the populace, promoting solidarity through a siege mentality and ruling by exception reflected from Modi’s current policy to divert the attention of the Indian public from the Rafael scandal. One may foresee an extremely rocky road for Indian international relations as we observe from conflict to conflict brewing approach demonstrated by PM Modi and his BJP’s fanatics who are the political predators to darken the peace future.

While extending support to Indian government’s decision to call off foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan in New York on UNGA sidelines, Gen Bipen said that talks and terrorism can’t go hand-in-hand. “I think our govt’s policy has been quite clear and concise. We’ve made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb menace of terrorism,” he said. In January, Gen Bipin while addressing a press conference in New Delhi, said, “If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff.”

From Pakistan’s point of view, “Indian falsified claims and belligerent statements are motivated by an exaggerated view of its own capacities and hegemonic designs. India’s mistaken belief and irresponsible rhetoric are fraught with unforeseen dangers in an already volatile strategic environment. Put realistically, Gen Bipin must demystify his war hysteria by going through this eye opening-cum- hypothetical war appraisal : with numerous battalions of the Pakistani Army’s divisions based in provinces adjacent to the international border—the majority of which are forward-deployed in defensive positions—Pakistan’s military is postured to repel an Indian attack.

Additionally, Pakistan’s military has taken steps in recent years to improve its crisis response capability so that it can capitalize on any warning it receives. Given the previous discussions of the terrain advantages accruing to a defender in Kashmir and the Punjab, even a partial mobilization of Pakistani forces is likely to present a significant obstacle to a limited offensive. Were the Indian Army to seek to launch a short-notice, limited offensive, the twin constraints of geography and lack of strategic surprise suggest that under the most likely scenarios, India would have parity at best in the number of troops they could bring to bear in the early days of a conflict.

In a conflict of several weeks duration, the army could leverage its larger numbers by shifting forces from East to West, but that would require a longer period of fighting than most analysts believe is possible before outside powers intervene to force a resolution to the crisis or the Indian Army runs out of ammunition. Moreover, a major shift of troops or the opening of multiple fronts beyond the Line of Control in Kashmir would signal to Pakistan that the conflict was not limited and short-duration, but full-scale war with the attendant nuclear escalation risks.

None of this suggests Indian political leaders would have a high degree of confidence that a limited offensive would quickly achieve its objectives at minimal risk. Ultimately Indian military leaders may have to accept, if they haven’t already, the very convincing reality that what is essentially a political problem—Kashmiris’ continued desire to link with Pakistan reciprocally backed by Pakistanis strong bonds of moral and soft power support for Kashmiris’ unflinching struggle for freedom—may not be amenable to a strictly military solution. Against such a strategic scenario, what remains to be a true guideline for a misdirected and narcissist Modi’s government is that the Kashmir issue could neither be tackled through past practices of ceasefires nor via present coercive security measures.

The core prerequisite is to understand and view Kashmir as a political issue. Following this, a genuine outreach to all stakeholders including Pakistan must be undertaken. While Indian rights activists urge PM Modi to engage in dialogue with Kashmiri separatists, the Indian government says it will use more force against what it says is a Pakistan-backed militancy. This sinister approach is lethal to South Asian peace. Any unilateral step would not only mean disaster but also would undercut conflict resolution efforts. Nonetheless, PM Imran khan’s peace initiative has been not only misread by the Modi’s government but also underestimated. Pakistan is ready to defend its geographical frontiers by all means. Make no mistake, any Indian misadventure against Pakistan will get a befitting response from Pakistan’s armed forces who are ranked one of the best forces in the world.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

Share on: WhatsApp