Gen Bipin should follow ‘Gen Bajwa’s vision for peace’

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, taking a dig on Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat’s comments that he ‘follows’ his Pakistani counterpart Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, suggested on Saturday that it would be “even better if he [Rawat] follows Gen Bajwa’s vision for regional peace, stability and progress”.

Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations, shared on Twitter a video clip of Rawat’s interview, in which the Indian army chief is asked about his “views” on Gen Bajwa. “I follow him very well. I follow him in whatever he says,” replies Gen Rawat. “I keep taking up feedback on him. I follow where he goes. I know where he visits […] I do follow him […] and he is the chief of the Pakistan Army so I have to follow him.”

“Indian COAS says that he follows Pakistan Army Chief. Even better would be if he follows General Bajwa’s vision for regional peace, stability and progress,” said Major Gen Ghafoor in his tweet.

“For that India has to unfollow enmity with Pakistan,” he added, using wordplay with the social media term ‘unfollow’ that refers to unsubscribing from an account.

