Gen Bipin Rawat’s war threatening is frustration: Rehmani

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned the provocative statement of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat about Pakistan.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed it India’s frustration as the general was speaking like a warlord not a responsible general. India, he said, had failed and frustrated during brutal 27 years of aggressive military adventurism and state terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and now it was trying to find its refugee in such audacious and poisonous remarks.

Instead of acting as war-lord, he should acknowledge gravity of situation in Kashmir and tell his government to hold plebiscite under the UN auspices in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani equally denounced India-Israel nexus to deprive the Palestinians and Kashmiris of their right to self-determination and freedom. India-Israel collaboration in defense, war agreements and modern military maters amid Israeli PM’s Delhi visit was a glaring example of their unholy alliance to grab both the territories of Kashmir and Palestine. But the people’s national movements of freedom in these territories will certainly frustrate India-Israel vicious designs, he maintained.—KMS