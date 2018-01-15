Gen Bipin Rawat’s war threatening is frustration: Muhammad Farooq Rehmani

ISLAMABAD : The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League and former Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned a provocative statement by India’s Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in which he says,” the force was ready to call Pakistan’s “nuclear bluff” and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the New Delhi government.”

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani termed it India’s frustration as the general was speaking like a war lord not a responsible general. India , he said had failed and frustrated during brutal 27 years of aggressive military adventurism and state terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and now it was trying to find its refugee in such audacious and poisonous remarks. Instead of acting as war- lord, he should acknowledge gravity of situation in Kashmir and tell his government to hold plebiscite under the UN auspices in Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani equally denounced India – Israel nexus to deprive the Palestinians and Kashmiris of their right to self-determination and freedom. India- Israel collaboration in defense, war agreements and modern military maters amid Israeli PM’s Delhi visit was a glaring example of their unholy alliance to grab both the territories of Kashmir and Palestine. But the people’s national movements of freedom in these territories will certainly frustrate India-Israel vicious designs.

