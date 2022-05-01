Gen Bajwa visits Padhar Sector, briefed on situation along LOC

COAS discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates

The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited front line troops in Padhar Sector on Saturday during which he was briefed on the latest situation along Line of Control and operational readiness of the formation, ISPR said.

According to military’s media wing, the Army Chief interacted with officers and men, had Iftar with them.

While interacting with the troops, Gen. Bajwa appreciated them for their high state of morale and professional excellence in performance of sacred duty in defence of motherland.

Earlier, on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates discussed Pakistan’s commitment to polio eradication, and the Covid-19 situation in the country in a telephone call, the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Gates appreciated the army for supporting the country’s polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage. The army chief responded that polio eradication was a national cause, adding that “credit goes to all involved in the process”.

Gates also appreciated Pakistan’s success in combatting the coronavirus pandemic despite resource constraints. For his part, Bajwa attributed it to a “true national response” executed through the National Command and Operation Centre.

The army chief appreciated Gates’ efforts towards polio eradication and the coronavirus response and assured the philanthropist of continued cooperation, according to the statement.