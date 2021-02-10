Gen Bajwa visits Logistics installations

Observer Report Rawalpindi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday appreciated the indigenous development and maintenance programme for diverse equipment and the concept of one window operation for enhancing operational efficiency.

Gen Bajwa was speaking during his visit to Logistics installations in Rawalpindi. He also appreciated performance and commitment in provision of top class facilities and services.

The Chief of Army Staff was briefed regarding various facilities being developed and upgradation of existing infrastructure.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Lt-Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff and Lt-Gen Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General.