Gen Bajwa solely responsible for ousting me: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that former Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa was solely responsible for ousting his government and creating economic and political crises in the country.

He said he wanted an inquiry into American cypher conspiracy as he was not certain of America’s involvement in ovethrowing him but the PTI held Bajwa solely responsible. Speaking to international media, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Pakistan PTI were two independent parties as the PML-Q had its distinctive policy towards Bajwa and it I shall send the advice to Punjab s governor on Friday”, he added.

Earlier, Imran Khan while lashing out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement government said they had failed to stabilise the economy and control terrorism and elections were the only way to stabilise the economy.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Other than destroying the economy, the government has failed to control terrorism as it has risen to 50 per cent with incidents from Chaman to Swat, to Lakki Marwat to Bannu. They have failed to handle the attacks from the Pak-Afghan border as well.” He further said “our soldiers, police and locals are losing their lives every day.” He added that the government was only interested in NRO-2, which is why they were not mentioning the increasing risk of terrorism and attacks from western borders.