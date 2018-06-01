Gen Bajwa praises security forces sacrifices

Quetta

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says through great sacrifices of security forces and the nation, we are on positive way ahead of peace and stability.

He was addressing officers and faculty of Command and Staff Collage Quetta.

The Army Chief said our task is not completed yet and we have to carry forward the gains of war on terror towards enduring peace.

The COAS also visited headquarters Southern Command Quetta, where he was briefed about the progress of border fencing along the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan, Quetta Safe City Project and ‘Khushal Balochistan’ initiative.—TNS