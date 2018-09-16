Gen Bajwa on 3-day visit to China

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday arrived in China on a three-day official visit, said the army’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief will meet his Chinese counterpart and interact with various Chinese leaders as well.

Earlier this week, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan met Gen Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s support for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

During the meeting, General Bajwa reiterated that CPEC is the economic future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised.

