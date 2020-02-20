Gen Bajwa meets Kuwait civilian, mily leadership

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held meetings with the civilian and military leadership of Kuwait on his day-long visit to the country, reported the ISPR.

The army chief was received by Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher, Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces when he reached the Army Headquarters. He was presented with a guard of honour upon his arrival.

Gen Bajwa held separate meetings with Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher, Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces & Lieutenant General Staff Engineer Hashim Abdurazaq Al-Refaea, Under Secretary National Guard.

According to a statement by the ISPR, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and other security-related matters such as “export of defence products, training, provision of trained manpower / human resource and cooperation in counter terrorism domain”.

The Kuwaiti leadership “highly appreciated” the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and the will of the Pakistani nation in battling terrorism, said the ISPR.