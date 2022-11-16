Gen Bajwa launches POF’s produced Ababeel drones

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday launched POF’s indigenously produced military series of drones named “Ababeel”. Initially three drones are made part of the Ababeel Series, comprises MR-5, MR-10 & Vtol V-5.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the POF Stall on the second day of IDEAS-2022 being held in Karachi. Lt-Gen Ali Amir Awan, Chairman POF Board received the rmy Chief on his arrival at the IDEAS-2022, being held here.

The Army Chief was briefed about the multi-rotor Ababeel MR-5

and MR-10. Ababeel drones have the capability to carry a payload of maximum 10 kg. With their high endurance these drones can achieve a flight time of maximum 90 minutes in clean configuration and 45 minutes with full payload. Whereas, Ababeel V-5 Drone, vertical take-off and landing capability drone, has endurance maximum two hours with full payload 5 kilograms.

Ababeel series drones are with easy-to-use plug and play payloads having integrated quick release mechanisms, removal and installation time of payloads have been greatly minimized. Both day and night surveillance operations are supported and targets can be acquired with its integrated 10 x optical zoom capabilities camera. Another strength is the built-in thermal camera for precise operations especially during the night.

The chief guest was briefed about the capabilities of POF to cater to the needs of Pakistan Armed Forces and its role as an exporter to earn foreign exchange for the country. The POF is actively engaged in developing new products for Armed Forces of Pakistan, also have large variety of weapons and ammunition exported to more than 40 countries across the globe.

Moreover, POF’s subsidiary Wah Industries Limited (WIL) has signed two contracts with Aimpoint Swden and a MOU with Canik Turkiye. Mr. Usman Ali Bhatti, CEO MD WIL, and Mr. Peter Fredriksson, Sales Director Aimpoint Sweden signed the OEM and distributor contracts.