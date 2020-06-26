Gen Bajwa lauds services and sacrifices of medical staff

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa acknowledged untiring services and sacrifices of medical staff all over the country, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military’s media wing said that the army chief inaugurated the Positron Emission Tomography – Computed Tomography (PET-CT) & Cyclotron System and Biplane Angiography System at the Armed Forces Institute of Radiology & Imaging (AFIRI) in Rawalpindi.

The COAS said that AFIRI being state-of-the-art facility is providing high-quality medical services to people of Pakistan, read the statement.

Acknowledging untiring services and sacrifices of medical staff all over the country, he said that the Army Medical Corps will continue to serve the nation through professional excellence and inspiring leadership. Whole nation pays homage to health workers: PM Imran Earlier on arrival, General Qamar was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir. Adjutant General & Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman, Surgeon General.