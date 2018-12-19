Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

US diplomat and the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation at the Department of State Zalmay Khalilzad, tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s 17-year old war, on Wednesday called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss regional security and the peace initiative in Afghanistan, the military’s spokesperson said.

The development comes two days after Pakistan had arranged crucial peace talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban in the United Arab Emirates – in a latest push to end the 17-year-long conflict in Afghanistan.

According to a statement tweeted by the Inter-Services Public Relations chief, the “visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for [the] Afghan peace process”.

The army chief reiterated that “peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan” and assured that continuous efforts will be carried out “for bringing peace and stability in the region”.

Prime Minister Khan had also highlighted Pakistan’s “abiding interest” in achieving lasting peace and reconciliation in war-torn Afghanistan through a political settlement.

On Monday, Representatives from the Afghan Taliban met officials from the United States in the United Arab Emirates, in another bid to find shared ground to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan. The meeting also included representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Earlier this week, Washington had welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The acknowledgement came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan had arranged another round of talks between the US and Taliban officials but he did not say when and where.

“The United States welcomes any actions by the Pakistani government to promote greater cooperation, including fostering negotiations between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and other Afghans,” a US embassy spokesperson was quoted as saying.

