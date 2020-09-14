Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process Visiting dignitary appreciates Pakistan’s role

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the Afghan Reconciliation Process among other matters, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day accompanied by a three-member delegation of senior US officials.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: “A delegation headed by Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on COAS at [the General Headquarters].” Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present during the meeting.

The matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed during the meeting.

“The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan’s sincere and unconditional support,” the statement said.

The Army Chief said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region. “All elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long-awaited peace, progress, and prosperity in the region,” the army chief said.