Gen Bajwa interacts with 15-year-old cancer patient

Rawalpindi

A teenage cancer patient met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday after expressing a desire to meet him.

In a video uploaded on the Twitter account of Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major Gen Babar Iftikhar, the COAS can be seen interacting with the child, 15-year-old, Ali Raza, through a video link at the Corps Headquarters Karachi.

The kid has been fighting cancer for a year and had earlier spoken about his wish to join the Pakistan Army.

“COAS appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing & prayed for his recovery,” Maj Gen Iftikhar wrote on Twitter. Raza is then seen being given a souvenir as a token of gratitude. Later, in the video, the teenager talks about his experience, expressing his joy at meeting Gen Bajwa.

“My name is Ali Raza. I have lots of love for the Pakistan Army. I wish to join the army to protect my country. Today, I’m very happy to wear this uniform!

“I thank Army chief a lot. Pak Fauj zindabad [Long live Pakistan Army],” he says.