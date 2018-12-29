Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Gen. Bajwa installs Lt-Gen. Bilal Akbar as Col Commandant

Gen. Bajwa installs Lt-Gen. Bilal Akbar as Col Commandant

COAS-Bajwa-4.jpg

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has installed Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force.
Inter Services Public Relations said General Bajwa visited Mujahid Force Centre at Bhimber where he installed General Bilal Akbar as its Colonel Commandant.
A large number of serving /retired officers including from Mujahid Force were present at the occasion.Later while interacting with Officers and soldiers of Mujahid Force, COAS General Bajwa appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control.

Post Views: 309

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top