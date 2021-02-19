Gen Bajwa, Gen McKenzie discuss Afghanistan reconciliation process

Observer Report Rawalpindi

General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr, incoming Commander US CENTCOM, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at General Headquarters on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting.

Both expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation. Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

Visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional stability.

AFP adds: Before reaching Pakistan, Gen McKenzie, talking to reporters on board the plane, said that the Taliban are “clearly” responsible for violence in Afghanistan, with civilians and Afghan security forces taking the brunt of the bloodshed.

General Kenneth McKenzie made the remark on a regional tour, as President Joe Biden reviews a military withdrawal from the country planned for the beginning of May.

The Taliban deny being behind the violence which has escalated as US-brokered peace negotiations with the Afghan government stalled, saying those responsible are other militant groups. But General McKenzie has blamed them directly.

“Certainly ISIS (the Islamic State group) has launched some attacks. It pales against what the Taliban is doing. It’s a combination of their countrywide attacks against the Afghan forces, their targeted assassinations in some of the urban areas.

“This is clearly the Taliban. There is no way it’s anyone else. That’s very clear,” McKenzie said. He also said that violence in the war-weary country is “too high now.”

“Violence is not directed at us or our coalition NATO friends, it is directed against the Afghan military and security forces and against the people as well. And that is principally coming from the Taliban,” he stressed to reporters traveling with him.