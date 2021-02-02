Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran to discuss security issues

Observer Report Islamabad

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director-General Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in the federal capital to discuss security matters.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, “matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting”. The latest meeting becomes the fourth one in almost 40 days.

Pakistan’s spymaster and the army chief last called on the premier on January 25 for a meeting wherein the three talked matters pertaining to the national security.

That meeting had come two weeks after Gen Bajwa had vowed to bring Machh massacre culprits to justice during a meeting alongside PM Imran Khan and the intelligence’s top official.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control had also come under discussion.