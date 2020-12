Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Leader of the United States’s Central Command (CENTCOM) General Kenneth McKenzie Jr called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The two discussed the Afghan peace process as well as military cooperation between the two countries, Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.

Gen McKenzie and Gen Bajwa also discussed several pressing issues, including Kashmir, the geo-strategic environment, and regional security.