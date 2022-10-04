Gen Bajwa begins meeting with Biden admin officials

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday began the second leg of his US visit by holding scheduled meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration.

Gen. Bajwa arrived here on Friday and met with the UN officials in New York. Pakistani officials are tight-lipped about the visit; however, sources confirmed that the army chief had started meeting with senior US officials in Washington DC from Monday.

Gen Bajwa, heading a delegation, will be in the town for another couple of days, diplomatic sources said, terming the trip an important one that portrayed “robust relations” between the two countries.

They emphasized that the US-Pakistan relations were diversifying but the defense and security ties had always been stronger. Pakistan and its military were instrumental in assist