Gen Bajwa assures support to Naqeeb’s family for justice

COAS inaugurates two mega projects in South Waziristan Agency

Staff Reporter

Makeen

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday met father of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father in Makeen, South Waziristan Agency. According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Army Chief condoled with the father of Naqeebullah and offered fatiha. He assured Naqeebullah’s father that Army shall support all efforts to let him get the justice. Naqeebullah Mehsud, the native of South Waziristan was killed in an alleged police encounter led by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Karachi.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday inaugurated two mega projects in South Waziristan Agency (SWA). Speaking to the local tribal elders, he said having lived through very difficult times during terrorism and kinetic operations against terrorists, Pakistan now was in the phase of stability and development, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

He urged them not to allow anyone to jeopardise the peace attained at very heavy cost in blood and national exchequer. He said earliest mainstreaming of FATA to the popular aspirations of the local tribes was essential for its development and enduring stability.

He acknowledged tribal brethren for their full support to army and their resolve to maintain and strengthen the gains. The tribal elders thanked Pakistan Army for restoring peace and development works and assured that tribes would stand firmly with Pakistan Army for journey towards enduring peace.