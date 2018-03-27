Gemstone exhibition concludes

Islamabad

A three-day Gemstone exhibition on Monday concluded here at local hotel organized by private sector. The exhibition featured more than 150 stalls displaying the products and precious gemstones of all kind from across the country. The three-day event was aimed to promote excavation, manufacturing and export of precious and semi precious stones of the country. Chairman of the Exhibition Dost Muhammad Khan told APP that the private sector representatives from across the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) participated in the exhibition. He said that private sector first ever organized to highlight the skills and potential of the local gems and jewelry industry.—APP