Gems, jewellery exhibition from Sep 14

The three-day Gems and Jewellery exhibition will be held in Rawalpindi from 14th of this month, under the aegis of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Senior Vice President, Nasir Mirza talking to Radio Pakistan said that there is a huge demand of precious stones of Southern areas of country.

He said that country’s exports can be enhanced by developing the industries of precious Gems and Jewellery.—APP

