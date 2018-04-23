Gems exhibition from May 5

Rawalpindi

Two days Gems fair under the auspices of Capital Gems Traders Association Rawalpindi-Islamabad would start on May 5.

Talking to APP, President of CGTA Akhtar Ameen said that the exhibition would provide opportunity to the businessmen to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, and mineral specimens from across the country.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to promote this export oriented sector which had a potential to fetch huge amount of foreign exchange for the country.—APP