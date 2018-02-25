Geely chairman builds $9bn stake in Germany’s Daimler

Beijing

The chairman of Chinese carmaker Geely has built up a 9.69 percent stake in Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler, filings showed on Friday, an aggressive move designed to open the door for an industrial alliance between the two automakers.

Two sources familiar with the thinking of Li Shufu said his move to accumulate the stake, which has a market value of $9 billion, was motivated by the “dramatic transformation” under way in the automotive industry.

His strategic goal was an alliance with Daimler, which is developing electric and self-driving vehicles, to respond to the challenge from US players Tesla, Google and Uber, who are all working on their own driverless cars.

“This is what Chairman Li has envisioned. He thinks maybe one or two or three manufacturers that exist today will survive in this new competition,” one of the sources said, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

“He thinks existing manufacturers should unite and invest in the future and become one of the two or three companies that will survive.”

Zhejiang Geely already owns Volvo Cars, LEVC, the maker of London’s black cabs, a 49.9 percent stake in Malaysian automaker Proton, a $3.3 billion stake in Volvo Trucks and flying car start-up Terrafugia.

Mercedes-Benz already has an industrial alliance to develop cars and trucks with Renault-Nissan, which owns a 3.1 percent stake in Daimler, and has announced plans to build electric cars with existing Chinese joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corporation.

The stake purchase followed an initial approach last November, when Li sought to buy a Daimler stake as a way to access Mercedes-Benz technology for electric cars and trucks, including battery technology, to help Geely comply with a Chinese crackdown on pollution.

Geely sees potential in Daimler because it is developing high-speed Internet connections for autonomous cars at a time when Li believes satellite-based Internet connections could become more important for the auto industry, the source further explained.

Sources at the time told Reuters that Geely had asked Daimler to issue new shares so that it could buy a stake, but the Germans turned down the offer saying they did not want to dilute existing shareholders.—Agencies