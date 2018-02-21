Geelani warns against prisoners shifting outside Kashmir

Hurriyat can’t be silent over such moves

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani Tuesday warned the government of “serious consequences” if political prisoners, lodged at the Srinagar Central Jail, were shifted to outside Kashmir jails.

“It is a matter of serious concern that government is planning to shift detainees on large scale from Central Jail Srinagar to Jammu jails,” Geelani, in a statement today, said, warning that “Hurriyat would not remain silent over this unjustified and unnecessary step.”

“Since February 1, at least 23 detainees, including Khursheed Ahmad Lone, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Gowher Ahmad Sheikh, Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Umar Rashid Want, Nisar Ahmad Lone, Mushtaq Ahmad Malla, Meraj-u-Din Nanda, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Mir, Seerat ul Hassan, Mufti Abdul Ahad and Feroz Ahmad Dar, have been shifted to Kuthwa, Hira Nagarand Udhampur.

A list of more detainees has been prepared and they have been asked without any justification to be ready for the shifting,” Geelani said, adding that “the detainees are being shifted primarily due to political vendetta. The main motive behind this move is to subject the detainees to physical and mental agony so that they will relinquish their mission.”

He said, “The decision to shift detainees is unconstitutional as according to a ruling by Indian Supreme Court, detainees should be lodged in places where their relatives can easily meet them with ease and without much wastage of time.”

Geelani expressed deep anguish and concern over the “miserable plight” of “illegally” detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails, saying that “the inmates are being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture in jails.

They are deprived of medical treatment. We have reports that youth belonging to Kashmir valley are being targeted and subjected to the worst treatment.

The unavailability of medicines and medical care and substandard quality of food is taking a toll on their health.—Agencies