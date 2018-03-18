Geelani rejects Delhi’s mode of talks offer

Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference (G) has said Saturday it received talks offer from New Delhi through an official of Intelligence Bureau (IB) who visited its Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, at his residence on Thursday evening. Geelani however rejected the offer.

“A person, who introduced himself as an IB official, visited Geelani’s residence at Hyderpora at around 9 pm yesterday,” Hurriyat (G) spokesman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar told Rising Kashmir.

He said the IB official offered Geelani fresh talks with Delhi. “However, Geelani made it clear to him that under prevailing atmosphere there is no possibility of talks. We don’t talk to IB people and the offer should come through a proper channel from the Government of India (GoI),” Gulzar quoted Hurriyat (G) chairman as saying.

He said Geelani told the IB official that under the prevailing situation, which is indifferent, apathetic and appalling, no talks would prove fruitful and result oriented.

“Geelani told him that it is the responsibility of Indian leadership to prepare conducive atmosphere for talks between all its stakeholders including Pakistan,” he said.

Geelani, according to Gulzar, rejected the talks offer, and told the IB official that “all these attempts are futile and it is time buying tactic by New Delhi”.

Later, in a statement, Hurriyat (G) disclosed Geelani rejected the talks offer saying dialogue can only be held when India addresses the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, acknowledges disputed status of Kashmir and begins demilitarization to hold a referendum.

The statement said Geelani told the IB official said Kashmir issue has turned into a flash point and unless India accepts its disputed nature, no progress is expected and horrors of war would haunt people living in sub-continent.

“India should shun fanatical politics because the need of the hour is to acknowledge the ground realities of the long-pending Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” Geelani said adding, “Kashmiri people are at war with India for past seven decades”.

It said Geelani told the IB official that the volatile situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a natural reaction against India’s stubborn attitude. “Delhi was desperately trying to impose its verdict on the state through military might.”

“I, with a sincere heart, want to convey that we are yearning for peace and seek peaceful resolution to long- pending Kashmir issue. We are not against the dialogue process but we favour only meaningful and result-oriented negotiations. We have a clear agenda and our viewpoint is unambiguous, saying the issue can be resolved through dialogue,” said Geelani.

Geelani told the IB official that “for any Kashmiri to be part of this futile exercise will only undermine our internationally acknowledged legitimate and just struggle.”—RK