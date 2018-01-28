Geelani pays tributes to Kupwara martyrs, says guilty roaming scot-free

SRINAGAR : Remembering victims of Kupwara massacre carried out by armed forces 24 years ago, the Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani said, ”almost three decades have passed but the culprits of this heinous crime continue to roam free and not a single person has been brought to book till date.”

“Although whole Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the barbarism and brutality, but Kupwara bore most of the brunt and martyrs graveyards in the district stand testimony to it. Countless orphans and widows are a live proof of India hegemony and its atrocities,” Geelani, in a statement, said.

He said, “Our loved ones in these graveyards put a huge responsibility on our shoulders not to deviate for this noble cause. Innocent faces of the orphans and the tearful eyes of the widows are more than enough to remind every soul of this nation that these budding youth have given their blood for a sacred cause which in no way should be forgotten and hartals and protests are just to remind our people that we owe a lot to these bravehearts otherwise everybody knows that our already fragile economy is further weakened by such financial curbs, but conscious nations can never think of shying away from these sacrifices and our people have proved it every now and then.”

“We want to convey to the brutal oppressor that although we are weak and helpless but we are not sellable, we can’t even think of any compromise. Huge human investment has made our movement so precious that nobody can dare to bargain it for his own benefits. We once again make pledge that we will fight this oppression till our last breath,” Geelani said.

A separate Hurriyat (G) statement said a special prayer meeting was held in Kupwara by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, “where sacrifices of our youth particularly from Kupwara were remembered and rich tributes where paid to them and it was reiterated that come what may we will continue to fight for our cherished goal of right to self determination”.

Orignally published by NNI