Geelani grieved at Sopore fire incident

Srinagar

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani has expressed grief over fire incident in Sopore in which a restaurant and several other business establishments were gutted.

“Widespread destruction has left scores of businessmen in desperate condition,” Geelani, in a statement, said, appealing to the affluent people to generously donate to help these victims so that their sufferings are minimized to some extent.

Meanwhile, Geelani said, “the shutdown call given by business community against drug menace is right and justified as whole town has been turned into a hub for drug trafficking and other undesirable and immoral activities. People and particularly those living in Sopor town should take notice of this and take situation seriously. Those at the helm of affairs are promoting these activities through administration and with the help of men in uniform.”

He said, “the waywardness, liquor trade and drug menace are off shoots of forced control and unless we stand against this illegal control and evils.—SABAH