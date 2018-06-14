Geelani extends Eid greetings to Muslim Ummah

Srinagar

While extending his heartfelt Eid Greetings to the Muslim Ummah, Chairman Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani said Eid is the day of expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah and seeking His blessings.

It is also the day of expressing solidarity with the families of our martyrs, destitute and orphans. It is the day of rejuvenating the spirit of freedom in Eidgahs, said Geelani and appealed people to remember the destitute section of the society on the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Syed Ali Geelani said Ramadan is the month in which Allah SWT blesses His people with infinite bounties and showers His blessings more than any other time throughout the year.

He said it should be understood by a Muslim that difficulties and hardships are inevitable and the objective of all of them is to turn him strong and added that a true believer would only feel relief and relaxed, while following commandments of Holy Quran.

Ramadhan was a period to seek blessings of Almighty Allah and rejuvenate our, sentiments, faith and spirits and as such the inspiration that Ramadhan bestowed should serve a guide line for future too and should be followed during the entire year so that reforms in society.—RK