Geelani decries curbs, not afraid of guns

Srinagar

Hurriyat (G) chairman on Friday decried the curbs placed by the authorities to thwart Shopian march, saying that they were not “carrying any guns and grenades”. Earlier, Geelani who continues to be under house arrest, tried to march towards Shopian to express solidarity with the families of five civilians killed during past week.

However, forces deployed outside his residence prevented him from marching ahead of red line. Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for march to Shopian today.

Mirwaiz was detained after he defied restrictions and tried to march towards Shopian.

However, Malik – who had gone into hiding from past couple of days to evade arrest – managed to reach Shopian early morning. He was detained after he tried to lead a protest rally in Shopian town.

Soon, clashes erupted in the town. Talking to reporters, Geelani said that they were “not carrying any guns and grenades.—GK