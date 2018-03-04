GECF sees natural gas demand growing

Doha

The Doha-based Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) sees the demand of natural gas growing in key global markets including some emerging markets, particularly in Asia. The demand growth, according to GECF secretary general Yury Sentyurin, is supported by the economic, technical and environmental advantages of natural gas.

“Environmental policies aimed at restricting pollution and CO2 emissions are important drivers for increasing demand for natural gas, especially in power generation,” Sentyurin said in an exclusive interview with Gulf Times in Doha. He said the GECF expects increased demand for natural gas in power generation by more than 100 bcm between 2016 and 2020. This increase is supported by the penetration of natural gas over coal.

The GECF also expects that natural gas will benefit from its ability to provide needed flexibility for power systems, particularly with the increasing penetration of intermittent renewables. Additionally, it sees opportunities for natural gas in the transportation sector, specifically in LNG bunkering and for heavy trucks, with the development of many projects to supply LNG as a fuel, particularly in Europe.

“To meet the growing demand for natural gas, we at the GECF need to make significant investment – with approximately $240bn just in the next 5 years, $140bn of which are upstream investment. Investors need predictable and manageable revenue streams,” Sentyurin said. Many countries have also achieved “positive results” in terms of development of their gas resources, not only in GECF countries but also in emerging regions, he said. With the development of LNG regasification capacities and small-scale LNG.—Agencies