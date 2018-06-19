GE to cut 1,200 jobs in Switzerland

New York

General Electric (GE.N) will cut 1,200 jobs in Switzerland at its troubled power generation business, about 200 fewer than its original proposal, the U.S. industrial conglomerate said on Monday.

GE had announced plans in December to cut as many as 4,500 jobs in Europe – including 1,400 in Switzerland – as it aims to reduce its global footprint by 30 percent.

The company has a workforce of about 4,200 in Switzerland.

The cuts will affect 920 employees in Baden, 230 in Birr and 50 in Oberentfelden, Swiss labor union Unia said separately.—Reuters