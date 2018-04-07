GE shows interest for investment in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high-level delegation of General Electric Company called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here pm Friday. The delegation was led by CEO gas power system Muhammad Ali while Chief Technology Officer Andrew John Lammas attended the meeting from the USA through Skype.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that efforts to overcome the energy crisis are bearing fruit and all possible resources are being utilized to achieve the target of electricity generation. He said that a worth-following example has been set by saving billions of rupees in installation of power plants and a high standard of transparency has been introduced as well. Our government has worked hard for early completion of energy projects and gas based projects are proving fruitful in elimination of loadshedding.

Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Ch. Arif Saeed, CEO NPPMC Rashid Mehmood, ACS (Energy), Secretary Energy and other officials were present on the occasion.