GE showcasing industry-leading technologies

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Under the theme ‘Energy. Reimagined.’ GE (NYSE: GE) is showcasing industry-leading technologies that offer greater efficiency, flexibility, sustainability and savings for the power sector at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2018 being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, from January 15 to 18. Taking center stage are GE’s record-setting H-class gas turbines; advanced ultra-supercritical steam technology; LV5 inverter technology; advanced portfolio of renewable technologies; leading battery storage solutions; grid solutions; digital industrial software applications; and much more.

GE Power announced at WFES that its largest and most efficient gas turbine, the HA, is now available at more than 64 percent efficiency in combined cycle power plants, higher than any other competing technology today. Efficiency matters as an additional percentage point of efficiency in gas turbines can translate to millions in fuel savings for customers globally.

The 9HA.02 can now be quoted at 64.0 percent net efficiency in specified conditions with total output of 826 megawatts (MW) in 1×1 combined cycle configuration. Customers can order HA-based combined cycle power plants quoted at 64+ percent in 2018, compared to the previous quoted limit of 63.7 percent efficiency for 2017 orders. In addition, GE Power remains on track to achieve 65 percent efficiency by the early 2020s, continuing the HA’s legacy as the most advanced H-class technology in the world.

Ghassan Barghout, President & CEO of GE’s Gas Power Systems – Sales for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and Pakistan, said, “GE’s HA technology is an excellent fit for the region’s power generation sector given the increasing focus on enhancing energy sector efficiency and performance. The turbine offers significant annual fuel savings in comparison to combined cycle power plants currently in operation across the region, and enables greater stability of the grid as the region increases investments in solar and wind power, the supply of which is intermittent in nature.”

The HA is a proven technology with over 70 orders to date and is being deployed by customers worldwide, including MENA and Pakistan. Since the first HA unit was inaugurated in June 2016, more than 17 units have started operation.

Recently, in November 2017, the first of three HA units was delivered to and installed at Power Station 5 at Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba). Alba is the first customer in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, as well as the first smelter in the world to adopt GE’s HA technology. Electricity can make up to a third or more of the overall costs of running a smelter and adopting GE’s 9HA units will help Alba to deliver exceptionally low life cycle costs per megawatt, as well as to reduce the environmental footprint of its activities. In Pakistan, six HA units have been installed across the Bhikki, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki projects, equipping some of the most efficient power plants in the country.

Among its many benefits, the HA is capable of ramping up or down at 65 MW/minute while still meeting emissions requirements to help balance grid instability. The HA offers an excellent flexible complement to intermittent renewable sources as the UAE looks to generate 44 percent of its power from clean energy by 2050; Kuwait sets goals to increase the share of renewable generation to 15 percent by 2030; Pakistan seeks to increase the share of indigenous sources of power generation to over 50 percent, including through alternative energy; and other countries in the region turn towards a rising share of renewable energy in the overall generation mix.