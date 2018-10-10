GE holds MRI and CT imaging workshops

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE), in collaboration with Shirazi Trading, held a series of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) Imaging workshops. The workshops, led by renowned cardiologist Dr. Saima Mushtaq, GE Healthcare’s Clinical Leaders for CT and MRI, Murat Karakoc and Dr. Ibrahim Elmogy, brought together more than 60 specialists from clinics and hospitals in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad for five days of lectures, case studies and hands-on training. GE Healthcare’s MR and CT programs were delivered utilizing GE’s latest Advanced Workstation Server 3.2 clinical applications. The training methodology combines the practical applications of scanning and post-processing functions, introduced while reviewing real case studies and reading-with-expert sessions. Ultimately, these workshops are aimed at helping local specialists upgrade the insights and skills they need to deliver better care to patients in Pakistan. Murat Karakoc, Clinical Leader- CT at GE Healthcare, covered critical areas including lung nodule analysis & lung emphysema analysis, liver volume & segmentation, bone removal and vessel analysis, aneurysm analysis & hematoma measurement, brain stroke evaluation, CT colonoscopy & polyp analysis, cardiac vessel analysis and dual energy applications.

