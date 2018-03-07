GE Healthcare, Ferozsons, P&SHD collaborate for training

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

GE Healthcare and one of its local partners, Ferozsons L.L. will deliver a capacity-building program around maternal & infant care, including a series of application training classes and knowledge transfer sessions delivered by international and local trainers, at Shahbaz Sharif Mother & Children Complex, Sheikhupura. The strategic cooperation agreement was signed by the Minister of Primary & Secondary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, in the presence of David Mezher, General Manager GE Healthcare Middle East & Pakistan, Mohammad Kenanah, General Manager- Ultrasound, Middle East & Turkey, GE Healthcare, and Dr. Mazhar Qureshi, Country Manager, GE Healthcare Pakistan.

This strategic cooperation between GE and the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Government of Punjab, will run throughout the year and aims to enhance and develop the skills of healthcare providers and midwives in the Punjab province. Ultimately, the program will help enhance the reach and quality of primary care services for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (MNCH), and will help address the challenge of maternal and neonatal mortality in the province.

Through this capacity-building program, GE Healthcare and local partner Ferozsons L.L, will cooperate with the Ministry of Health to train healthcare providers and midwives in nine districts of Punjab on utilizing ultrasound technology to help enable the provision of 24/7 high-quality antenatal care. These healthcare providers and midwives will then continue training primary healthcare providers throughout these districts year-round. With this remarkable training on adoption of innovative technologies designed to empower healthcare professionals, led by the government’s Vision 2025 to reduce infant mortality rate from 74 to less than 40 (per 1000 births) and reduce maternal mortality rate from 276 to less than 140 (per 1000 births), GE continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s healthcare sector.