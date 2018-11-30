GE gives turnkey solution to DG Khan Cement

Staff Reporter

Lahore

GE Power’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) has successfully delivered a turnkey solution to DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKCCL), for its new cement plant, one of the largest in the country to date.

Located 30 kilometers northwest of Karachi, in Hub District Lasbella, Baluchistan, the new manufacturing facility is powered by GE’s advanced grid solutions including 132/6.3 kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS), 40MVA power transformers and other related auxiliary equipment. The power solution also includes an extension at K-Electric’s Hub Chowki grid station with a 132 kV AIS bay connecting it to the DGKCCL grid station.

GE also undertook the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the 132/6.3 kV grid station, which is in full operation helping DGKCCL to successfully produce 9,000 tons per day (TPD) on a single line, enabling it to achieve an annual production capacity of 2.8 million tons of cement.

Dr. Arif Bashir, Director (Tech & Ops) at DG Khan Cement Company said: “To support the fast pace of infrastructure development in Pakistan, accentuated by the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the demand for cement production is at an all-time high. As one of the largest cement producers in Pakistan, our aim is to create a facility for the future, not only to meet local demand but also to serve the international market. To support these efforts, we needed a field-proven stable and reliable grid solution and therefore after thorough evaluation we selected GE’s solutions. Given GE’s experience spanning across a wide range of industries and applications, we are pleased to work with the team on this critical project.”

“Reliable power underpins modern society and industrial systems,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, President & CEO of GE Power’s Grid Solutions business in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan & Turkey. “DG Khan Cement Company is a leading player in boosting the manufacturing sector of Pakistan, and by providing a targeted suite of world-class power solutions, we are enabling the company to do what it does best – produce and deliver value to their customers. Moreover, this underlines our commitment to support this country’s goals to further enhance its all-around infrastructure.”

GE offers a wide range of industry-leading grid solutions across the transmission and distribution industry. GE’s F35 GIS is a field-proven solution with high availability that meets the challenges of networks up to 170 kV for power generation, transmission, distribution, tertiary and heavy industry applications. The F35 is a compact and accessible GIS solution, with a bay volume 45 percent below the market average.

Moreover, the F35 is environmentally friendly and features an advanced SF6 sealing system. Full digital monitoring, control and protection capabilities together with an optimized user interface enable the F35 to be readily integrated into the smart grid.

