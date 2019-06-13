Jhimpir

GE Renewable Energy and Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Limited (TBCCL) open today the second emergency medical center in Jhimpir, Pakistan. This unprecedented initiative has been designed and implemented by Aga Khan Medical University Hospital, TBCCL and GE, which opened the first clinic in 2017 in the Thatta district. The Jhimpir corridor is located 95 kilometers inland from the coast in a semi-desert area, which makes access to necessary medical care for inhabitants difficult. Sapphire and GE Renewable Energy are operating and maintaining four wind farms in the area, the SWPCL and Tricon I, II and III wind farms, for a total capacity of 200 MW. These Emergency Medical Centers bring essential medical emergency services to the local community and wind power workforce in a timely manner. The 24/7 medical facility provides a high level of urgent medical services in this remote location. The clinic is equipped with high quality medical diagnostics and treatment equipment, a pharmacy and a CE certified ambulance, and can each treat up to 60 patients per day. “Developing a wind project also involves taking care of the surrounding communities.“ says Nadeem Abdullah, CEO Sapphire Wind Power Co Limited. “The medical center we opened three years ago has been beneficial for the community and we are glad to see a new one coming to life.“ “Wind Energy is growing in Pakistan and GE Renewable Energy has a strong presence in the country.—PR