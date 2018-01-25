GDP can be tripled by strengthening country’s maritime sector: Naval Chief

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said the Prime Minister has given approval for setting up a shipyard at Gwadar with a capacity to construct up to 600,000 deadweight tons of vessels.

More shipyards are needed in Karachi which will be created in collaboration with the private sector, he said.

Admiral Zafar invited the business community to invest in shipyard business keeping in view the strategic location of Pakistan.

He emphasized the need for streamlining the entire maritime sector by giving a jump start to the economic activities lying dormant in this important sector as it is one of the major pillars of the country’s economy.

Speaking to the members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at a meeting here on Wednesday. His visit was aimed at creating synergy between the local business community and the maritime sector so as to give a boost to country’s economy.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi emphasized on the need to jump-start to economic activities in a maritime sector which is one of the pillars of his vision to supplement the economic activities. There is a need to streamline our maritime sector by exploring the abundant untapped natural resources available in this particular sector which can only be done by joining hands with the business community, he added.

He further said that through mutual cooperation and joint efforts, investments in the country’s maritime sector can boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to three folds. “We should jointly serve the national cause of developing country’s maritime sector and make collective efforts for progress and prosperity of our country,” he added.

“GDP growth can be doubled or even tripled by paying attention to and staying focused on the maritime sector”, he said, adding, Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources at its coastal belt, but unfortunately, most of these resources remain untapped and neglected which was the basic reason why he formulated three pillars of his Command Vision soon after assuming charge as Naval Chief.

The Naval Chief further said the maritime sector was currently being governed by nine ministries which have to be reconsidered and the entire maritime sector should be brought under one ministry in which those individuals should only be appointed who have the expertise, knowledge, experience and they fully understand the intricacies of this vital sector as not every bureaucrat could fully understand the intricacies of this important sector.

Admiral Zafar said that although the Ministry of Ports and Shipping has been renamed as a ministry of maritime affairs, this was not enough as lots of real reforms have to be introduced in this ministry. “It is not going to be an easy task to implement reforms as the bureaucracy has been resisting them but we will try our best to get the reforms implemented,” he added.

Referring to lack of maritime education in Universities across the country, he said that not a single university exists across the country where students could get an education on maritime subjects.

In this regard, Pakistan Navy is willing to introduce Center of Excellence on Oceans and Maritime Subjects at Bahria University and eventually create a Maritime University along with a Maritime Science & Technology Park, he informed.

Maritime Works Organization will also be established as the country lacks expertise on setting up coastal infrastructure, ports and harbours. “If we have to construct a jetty, we hire foreign experts as we don’t have the expertise available in Pakistan”, he said, adding that no expertise is available for off-shore Resources Exploitation hence, Maritime Works Organization will be a core organization which will be established under joint ventures, but eventually it will become self-sufficient.

Speaking on the occasion, Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli said that it was for the very first time in the history of Karachi Chamber that a Naval Chief has visited this Chamber.

He hoped that Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff will also follow this trend as the actual fight for survival around the world has now shifted from battlefields to the economic front.

“Naval Chief’s presence at Karachi Chamber shows his strong commitment to maintaining maximum interaction with the business and industrial community which would be beneficial for the entire country.