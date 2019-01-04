GDA to initiate new uplift schemes: Raza Habib

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Galiyat Development Authority initiating new schemes and development projects at Galiyat territory. According to the GDA’s focal person, this year GDA will start new projects for the betterment of service delivery, beautification of top tourist’s summer resort, and promotion of tourism, Director General Galyat Development Authority Raza Habib sais on Thursday.

The projects includes Water Supply Schemes for Thandiyani, Changlagali, Ayubia, Khanspur, Outsourcing of Rest Houses, Installation of Camping Pods at Changlagali and Khanspur, Establishment of Parks at Changagali, Khairagali and Ayubia, New Modernized cabins Wheels on design will designed by February and 53 sites will be auctioned for installation of modernize cabins replacing the existing ones. Moreover, GDA served notices to high-rise buildings that have violated building By Laws and strict action will be taken soon. Operation will be initiated against Billboards- Building control section is directed to complete the operation at shortest possible time.

For enhancing the natural and physical environment of Galiyat, and for promulgation the National Clean and Green Campaign launched by Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, GDA will start full fledge Plantation drive, more than 200 new dustbins will be installed at different locations of Galiyat. In upcoming season, GDA will provide paper bags by banning all sorts of plastic bags, to encourage sustainable environment and to make Galiyat ‘Plastic Free Region’.

Outsourcing 5 rest houses GDA, will generate almost 7.7 million per year , out of which 25% will be spend on local community by providing water filtration plants and resolving sanitation issues of local schools. GDA initiating community uplifting projects by establishing Incubation Centre at Nathiagali for providing free trainings to locals and hotel associations for provision of friendly service to tourists and generation of income to locals.

